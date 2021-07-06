Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Michael J. Boskin Sells 37,500 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $83.08. 14,100,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,404,797. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $231.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.39.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $364,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.