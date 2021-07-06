Oraichain Token (ORAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.77 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for about $7.23 or 0.00021174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $419,734.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00921538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

