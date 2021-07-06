OREO Market Cap Hits $34,760.92 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One OREO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OREO has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. OREO has a total market cap of $34,760.92 and $34,929.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,977.80 or 1.00056592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038451 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.47 or 0.01438436 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00406174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00393663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005957 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004986 BTC.

About OREO

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OREO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OREO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

