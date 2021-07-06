ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.89. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.