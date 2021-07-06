Origo Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $784,988.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00929717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044703 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

