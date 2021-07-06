Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.30

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

