Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $155.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.70 million and the lowest is $154.48 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $174.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $659.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.80 million to $673.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $802.46 million, with estimates ranging from $782.90 million to $838.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORA. Cowen lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of ORA opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,133 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after acquiring an additional 522,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,152,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after acquiring an additional 367,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after acquiring an additional 341,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

