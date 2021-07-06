Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.98

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,486,565 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £5.08 million and a PE ratio of 10.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.98.

About Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold Projects consisting of 49% interest in three investigation permits in Salamanca province and 44% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province, western Spain.

