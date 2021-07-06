OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $472.36

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 472.36 ($6.17) and traded as low as GBX 465.40 ($6.08). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 477.60 ($6.24), with a volume of 213,625 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 525.75 ($6.87).

Get OSB Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 472.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

About OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.