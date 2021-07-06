Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OR shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

