Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) versus Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Head to Head Review

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Ubiquiti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A Ubiquiti $1.28 billion 15.11 $380.30 million $5.91 52.30

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Osprey Technology Acquisition and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ubiquiti 2 0 1 0 1.67

Osprey Technology Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.20%. Ubiquiti has a consensus price target of $223.33, indicating a potential downside of 27.74%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Volatility & Risk

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84% Ubiquiti 31.97% -277.26% 70.06%

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Inc. offers base stations, radios, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

