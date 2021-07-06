OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.50. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. Analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

