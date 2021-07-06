Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.25. 1,552,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,462. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

