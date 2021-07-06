Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.27 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $45.27 million and $65,894.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,174.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.90 or 0.06785381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.99 or 0.01495219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00404454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00161658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.00631156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00421192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00332016 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,647,503 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

