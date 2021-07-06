Oxen Hits Market Cap of $44.98 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $44.98 million and approximately $96,869.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,429.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,337.50 or 0.06789220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.80 or 0.01506845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00406988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00159577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.55 or 0.00652203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00415320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00344193 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,654,433 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

