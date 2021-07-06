PAC Global (PAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.82 or 0.01444293 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

