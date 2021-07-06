PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.71.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
