Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,937,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,870,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.00% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $264,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at $13,784,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $4,118,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $268,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $53.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

