Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $25,158.96 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Max Reinhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $137,819.00.

Shares of PCRX traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.64. 325,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,753. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

