PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.43

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

