PAID Network Hits One Day Volume of $735,685.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $31.21 million and $735,685.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00134799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00166626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,972.57 or 0.99974069 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

