Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $276,100.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,960,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,839,039. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion and a PE ratio of 129.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $432,809,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

