Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

