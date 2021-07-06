Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Pan American Silver stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 120,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,471. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.68. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$34.09 and a 1-year high of C$53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total transaction of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$978,499.92.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

