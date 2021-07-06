Pancake Bunny Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.50 or 0.00054512 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

