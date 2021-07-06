PancakeSwap Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $15.71 or 0.00045879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $3.01 billion and $466.98 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00929727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.97 or 0.08221442 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 191,816,677 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

