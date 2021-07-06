Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $729.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

