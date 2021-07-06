Pangolin (PNG) Price Up 17.4% This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $31.43 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00133227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00165866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.57 or 1.00140876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00947999 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

