Pantos (PAN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,775.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $19,775.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00135454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00166138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,148.05 or 1.00143781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.44 or 0.00948521 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,457,404 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

