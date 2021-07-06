Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) COO Sells $754,670.90 in Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.97. 204,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Papa John’s International by 24.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

