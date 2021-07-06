Paparazzi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00919723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

