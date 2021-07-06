Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 494 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.00. 91,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,065. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.22 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $338.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

