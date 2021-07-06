Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 4,996 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.02. 94,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.65. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $172.25 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

