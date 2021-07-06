Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $553,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 230,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 726,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,682,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.89. 212,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,688. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

