Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $116.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,627.93. The stock had a trading volume of 231,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,614. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,330.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

