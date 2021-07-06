Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,591,664. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

