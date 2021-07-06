Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $308.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $174.07 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.