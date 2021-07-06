Particl Hits Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Particl has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $4,995.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00003776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00450522 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,834,570 coins and its circulating supply is 9,810,214 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

