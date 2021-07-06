Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 445,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.85% of Party City Holdco worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTY opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 3.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

