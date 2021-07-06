Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 16,100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL)

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

