Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 135.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.12. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $108.60.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

