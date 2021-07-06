Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,113 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

