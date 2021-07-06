Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 43,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,041,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

