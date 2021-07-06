Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $941.46 million and approximately $78.50 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00032659 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 941,632,482 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

