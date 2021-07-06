PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $290.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

