PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $290.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,366. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $340.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

