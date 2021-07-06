PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells $123,494.15 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 263,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,875. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

PAYS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.