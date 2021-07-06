PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 820,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.19. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PDC Energy by 83,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

