PegNet Reaches Market Cap of $333,673.79 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $333,673.79 and $2,338.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00166242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,066.45 or 0.99994104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00935379 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

