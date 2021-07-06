Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$39.74. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$39.72, with a volume of 1,084,891 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.03.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

